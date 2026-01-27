The new site will be twice the size as EKFC prepares for long-term growth
Dubai: Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) is planning a brand-new, large-scale catering facility at Dubai World Central (DWC) as it prepares for the next phase of the emirate’s aviation growth.
Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of Gulfood 2026, Shahreyar Nawabi, Chief Executive of Emirates Flight Catering, said the new facility will be twice the size of EKFC’s current operation, making it one of the largest airline catering hubs in the world.
“We will be building a brand-new facility at DWC. Today, we are the largest single-site catering facility globally, and what we build at DWC will be double that,” Nawabi said.
EKFC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Emirates Group, which also owns Emirates airline and dnata. The company currently produces an average of 217,000 meals a day, with peak days exceeding 270,000 meals, driven by annual growth of 4–5 per cent in flights and passenger numbers. EKFC employs 11,618 employees, including 2,009 chefs.
EKFC’s main facility at Dubai International Airport spans around 150,000 square metres, but space constraints have limited further expansion. The move to DWC, alongside the $35 billion expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, will allow the caterer to scale up significantly.
The new complex, planned for Dubai South, will be roughly double the current size in both footprint and output. While the final design is still being developed, Nawabi said the focus will be on scalable, modular construction to meet long-term demand.
The timeline aligns with the UAE government’s plan to develop DWC into the emirate’s main aviation hub by around 2032.
EKFC currently serves nearly 150 airlines across Dubai International Airport and DWC, including Emirates and flydubai, as well as airport lounges.
“The new site will take everything we’ve learned over the last three decades and combine it with the latest in food technology, software, data and robotics,” Nawabi said. “We’re building something from scratch that is future-ready.”
In the meantime, Nawabi said EKFC has invested considerably in higher-output, more efficient equipment at its existing kitchen near DXB and satellite kitchens, including one in Dubai South. The company is also exploring satellite facilities to support growth until the move to DWC.
Bustanica, EKFC’s vertical farming business, is now in its third year of production and has become a key part of the group’s growth story.
“Today… nearly three tonnes of leafy green product every day, which is being supplied to Emirates, Economy Class, business class, first class,” Nawabi said.
He said Bustanica has built a reputation for premium, chemical-free produce. “It’s produced without any pesticides, generally, a chemical-free product… and customers recognise that,” he said.
Beyond leafy greens, EKFC is expanding into ready-to-eat salads, salad bowls and juices, including products made using stems left over after harvest.
“We started with two juices using the stems of the products… Those were very, very popular,” Nawabi said.
Bustanica products are already available across major supermarkets and on quick delivery platforms, with more launches planned once specifications are finalised with retail partners, he added.
EKFC is also expanding selectively into events catering, recently returning as the official caterer for the Dubai Airshow after a 14-year gap, producing nearly 300,000 meals in one week. It will cater for the next edition as well.
The company is using artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and reduce food waste, particularly in airport lounges, while continuing to grow its workforce in line with demand.
As Dubai’s aviation sector enters its next phase, EKFC is positioning itself to scale alongside it — from airline meals and vertical farming to future-ready kitchens built for the world’s next mega airport.
