EKFC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Emirates Group, which also owns Emirates airline and dnata. The company currently produces an average of 217,000 meals a day, with peak days exceeding 270,000 meals, driven by annual growth of 4–5 per cent in flights and passenger numbers. EKFC employs 11,618 employees, including 2,009 chefs.

Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of Gulfood 2026, Shahreyar Nawabi, Chief Executive of Emirates Flight Catering , said the new facility will be twice the size of EKFC’s current operation, making it one of the largest airline catering hubs in the world.

In the meantime, Nawabi said EKFC has invested considerably in higher-output, more efficient equipment at its existing kitchen near DXB and satellite kitchens, including one in Dubai South. The company is also exploring satellite facilities to support growth until the move to DWC.

“The new site will take everything we’ve learned over the last three decades and combine it with the latest in food technology, software, data and robotics,” Nawabi said. “We’re building something from scratch that is future-ready.”

The new complex, planned for Dubai South, will be roughly double the current size in both footprint and output. While the final design is still being developed, Nawabi said the focus will be on scalable, modular construction to meet long-term demand.

EKFC is also expanding selectively into events catering, recently returning as the official caterer for the Dubai Airshow after a 14-year gap, producing nearly 300,000 meals in one week. It will cater for the next edition as well.

