Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Emirates airline expects over 1.1 million passengers to pass through Terminal 3 at Dubai International during the current busy travel period running until December 21. This weekend alone will see a peak surge of close to 250,000 travellers departing from Terminal 3.

"Customers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to their flight departure and ensure they have all the required documents for their destination before proceeding to the check-in desk," said Emirates in a statement.

To ensure a smoother departure, passengers can choose to avoid the rush by physically checking-in 24 hours before their flight departure, drop off their bags and collect boarding passes, using the 32 self-service bag drop machines and 16 check-in kiosks available at Terminal 3. Customers using the self-service kiosk must still complete their immigration formalities no later than 60 minutes before their flight departure.

Customers can also opt to check in online up to 48 hours and until 90 minutes before the flight departure and download digital boarding passes on their mobile phones for select destinations. (Customers who check in less than 60 minutes before departure will not be accepted for travel.)

To speed up the process further, customers can also utilise Emirates' biometric path in Terminal 3 for a contactless journey from specific check-in desks, Emirates lounges and boarding gates. The biometric path allows customers to complete immigration formalities and board their flights with virtually no document checks and queuing.