Dubai: Flights from UAE to Oman were delayed due to the tropical cyclone Shaheen.
Emirates flight EK866 from Dubai to Muscat, scheduled to depart on October 3 at 02:15 UAE time, has been delayed by 15 hours and 45 minutes. The flight has been re-scheduled to depart Dubai at 18:00 and passengers have been notified.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and customers are advised to check our website for further updates. We apologise for the inconvenience, ” said an Emirates airline spokesperson.
Etihad airways flight EY384 from Abu Dhabi to Muscat on October 3 has also been delayed.
The return flight EY385 from Muscat (to Abu Dhabi scheduled on October 3 will also be delayed, said Etihad.
“Etihad Airways is monitoring the situation and will be providing continuous updates,” said an airline spokesperson.
Oman’s aviation regulator said on Friday it expected Shaheen to strengthen into a category 1 tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, forecasting rough seas and urging residents to keep away from low-lying areas in case of flash flooding.
flydubai continues its operations
Budget carrier flydubai has not made any changes to its schedule.
"flydubai is aware of the changing weather conditions due to cyclone Shaheen. Our flights between Dubai and Oman are currently operating to schedule and we continue to monitor the weather," an airline spokesperson said.