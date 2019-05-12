Dubai

Emirates airline confirmed on Sunday the resignation of chief commercial officer, Thierry Antinori, from his role, in what seems to be a sudden move less than two weeks after he was representing the carrier at a travel exhibition.

Emirates did not provide details on why Antinori resigned or when his resignation is effective by. A spokesperson said in a statement that he will be replaced by Adnan Kazim, who is currently divisional senior vice president for Strategic Planning, Revenue Optimisation, and Aeropolitical Affairs.

Kazim will take on the role of acting chief commercial officer in addition to his responsibilities.

The news comes just after Emirates on Thursday reported a 69 per cent plunge in its net profit for the year ending March 31, 2019. The carrier attributed the decline to higher fuel costs, currency challenges, and “strong competitive pressure.”

As recently as April 29, Antinori was seen at Emirates’ stand at the annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition where he even made small talk with reporters. On April 24, he was representing Emirates at a press conference in Dubai to discuss ATM.

Antinori also served as executive vice president at Emirates. He joined the airline in October 2011, and was promoted to CCO in June 2013 when he became responsible for operations and products including Emirates Skywards and Emirates Skycargo.