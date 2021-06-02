Dubai: Emirates airline will resume four weekly services to Phuket, Thailand from July 2, 2021. Those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 need not quarantine upon arrival.
The Dubai-Phuket route will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration, offering premium services in first and business class as well as economy class.
Emirates flight EK378 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 03:00 hours, arriving at Phuket International Airport at 12:30 hours the same day. The return flight, EK379, will depart Phuket at 00:10 hours, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, arriving in Dubai at 03:05 hours the same day.
“The popular Thai destination remains a favourite amongst travellers from the Middle East, Europe and beyond,” said the airline in a statement.
Emirates resumed flights to Bangkok in September 2020, providing a daily service.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will also resume services to Phuket, Thailand starting from July 1.
On the back of quarantine free travel to Morocco, and back into the emirate of Abu Dhabi, Etihad is restarting services to Rabat on June 23, 2021.
The Rabat service will operate with an initial twice weekly flight and Phuket will be three times a week, using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
Fares from Abu Dhabi to Rabat and Phuket start from Dh995 return in Economy. This fare is limited on a first come first served basis. The sale starts today and ends on June 4, 2021.
Guests who book between June 5 and June 9, 2021 will have return fares to Rabat starting from Dh1,995 in economy and Business fares from Dh 9,495. Travellers can jet off to Phuket in Business from Dh6,995. Sale fares are valid for travel until November 20, 2021.