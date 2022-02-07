Dubai: Emirates airline is offering a 25 per cent discount on tickets to select destinations. The booking period is February 7-14 for travel until May 31.
“Fall in love with travel this season and create new memories together. Fly Emirates with a loved one, family or friends and you’ll each enjoy 25% off your fare,” said the airline on its website. Selected destinations include: Amman, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Beirut, Cairo, Colombo, Istanbul, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Maldives, Mauritius, Moscow, Munich, Paris, Phuket, Seychelles and Zurich.
“Book your trip with your companions to selected destinations to enjoy this special discount in Economy Class and Business Class,” said Emirates.
Other UAE-based airlines may follow Emirates’ lead and introduce similar offers in the coming days.
Currently, fares between Dubai and London fall in the range of Dh800-Dh1,500. Paris can cost as much as Dh2,000, while Maldives would be upwards if Dh3,000.
More capacity
UAE airlines continue to add more seats on key destinations even as the travel industry deals with limiting the fallout from Omicron. According to the aviation consultancy OAG, Dubai-Riyadh was the busiest air route in the world in January, followed by Cairo-Jeddah and Dubai-London.
While previously Dubai was a transit destination for passengers flying from Europe to Asia (and vice versa), the city has emerged as a leading global tourist spot with point-to-point traffic starting to represent a bigger share. Although the extent of Omicron's impact on aviation is still not known, analysts have predicted that air travel demand will remain steady. Countries have continued to open up travel and UK - a major travel hub - is set to remove all COVID-19 restrictions this month.
Industry sources have also noted that unlike the previous waves, the current one did not trigger global lockdowns and tight restrictions on cross-border movements. This bodes well for travelers and the aviation industry.