Dubai: Dubai's dnata has opened a new cargo complex at Manchester Airport (MAN) built at a cost of Dh150 million. The facility allows airport services operator to "significantly expand and consolidate" its Manchester operations.
The facility includes warehouse space and is capable of handling in excess of 150,000 tons of cargo annually. It can handle all types of cargo, including pharmaceuticals, perishables, and dangerous goods, said dnata.
"Our purpose-built facility in Manchester complements our existing multiple UK operations, including the dnata City complex at London Heathrow, enabling customers to enhance their operations in the region, " said Alex Doisneau, Managing Director of dnata UK.
"Our continued investment and expansion in the UK underlines our commitment to our customers and the local cargo industry at a critical time."