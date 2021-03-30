Dubai: The Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) will work with Emirates airline in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. Dubai Future Labs, which develops robotics and automation technologies, is mandated to drive the project.
DFF and Emirates will support the implementation of innovative projects and facilitate communication with governmental and legislative bodies, as well as companies and startups at local and international levels.
The partnership aims to “accelerate research and development processes to improve Emirates' productivity and competitiveness and enhance the UAE's attractiveness as a leading global destination,” the statement said.
“I have no doubt that our partnership with Dubai Future Foundation will allow us to deploy AI and robotics in several fields and further enhance our leading position in the industry," said Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer, Emirates.
Challenges are there
“The aviation sector in the UAE, the wider region and around the world has been severely tested over the past year, leading to unprecedented challenges in advancing operational processes and achieving strategic plans,” said Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF. “Our partnership with Emirates confirms the importance of supporting this vital sector in continuing to pursue an integrated vision – allowing it to leverage pioneering thinking in reimagining future business models.”