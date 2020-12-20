Dubai Airshow is set to return for its 17th edition between 14-18 November, 2021. The event, set to be conducted at Dubai World Central (DWC). Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Dubai Airshow is set to return for its 17th edition between 14-18 November, 2021. The event, set to be conducted at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site, will be the only airshow of its kind to take place in a live format next year.

A range of new features for Dubai Airshow have been confirmed, including a strong focus on cutting edge technologies used in the aviation industry. The event will showcase a platform to exhibit the latest tech and will also include key conference programmes on 5G, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain.

Dubai Airshow, in close coordination with the Defense Services Marketing Council (DSMC), is also launching a new advisory board, which will serve the regional industry in general. For now, the board will be focused on the development of talent and skills as well supporting the next generation of women in aerospace.

“Dubai Airshow is set to be one of the most anticipated points of convergence for aerospace professionals across all areas of the industry to facilitate successful global trade and analyse the future of the industry,” said Badr Al Olama, Executive Director of Mubadala Aerospace at Mubadala Investment Company and a member of the Advisory Board.

The airshow will have experts and representatives from commercial and business aviation, defence and military, aircraft interiors, and air traffic management, among others.

“The Dubai Airshow 2021 will demonstrate the evolution of the aerospace industry and the fast acceleration of digitalisation as a result of the pandemic,” said Tim Hawes, Managing Director of Tarsus F & E, the event’s organizer.

“The industry has been impacted significantly by COVID-19 and we are excited to use the Airshow as a platform to demonstrate the necessity of the aerospace and aviation industries and the potential for future growth and development,” he added.