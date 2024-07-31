"The trading market remains a robust channel for buying and selling aircraft. We are actively evaluating acquisitions and divestments of aircraft portfolios. We expect the second half of 2024 to be an active period. Our order book positions are placed until the second quarter of 2026, although continued delivery uncertainty from Boeing is delaying near-term deliveries.

"DAE Engineering is continuing to see exceptional revenue and profitability growth. For the first half of 2024, revenue increased by 33 per cent to $92 million, and profitability increased by 103 per cent to $20.5 million. Deployment of additional hangar capacity is progressing at pace at our facility in Amman, Jordan, and our aim is to have an additional five hangar lines in operation prior to year-end 2024.”