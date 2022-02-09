Dubai: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) on Wednesday reported a 5 per cent drop in 2021 revenue, compared to 2020, and said it was ready to capture more growth opportunities as markets reopen this year.
The Dubai-based aircraft lessor reported a revenue of $1.24 billion in the year ended 2021, compared to a revenue of $1.30 billion in 2020. The company’s adjusted profit before tax stood at $196.6 million in 2021, lower than the $250.2 million it reported the year earlier.
“Our financial results for the full year are indicative of the actions we took over the last year to strengthen the franchise,” said Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE, in a statement. “We ended the year with a robust balance sheet, exceptional liquidity, high fleet utilization, and are positioned well to capture opportunities for growth as markets reopen in 2022.”
DAE said its collection rate returned to 100 per cent in the final quarter of 2021, while operating cash-flow for the year increased to $1.14 billion, up from $867.9 million in 2020. The amount of capital the company deployed both for its own balance sheet and aircraft investor partners since the onset of the pandemic passed $3 billion.
“DAE Engineering is seeing record revenue and demand for airframe maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. We passed one million man-hours billed in 2021 for the first time in our history, and inducted a record 360 aircraft in 2021,” said Tarapore.
Last month, DAE announced that it had successfully completed the placement of 14 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with two long-standing customers. The order was placed with Boeing in March 2021.
“We placed an order with Boeing for new, fuel-efficient aircraft, which we have all been placed on long-term leases,” said Tarapore. “We transitioned narrow- and wide-body aircraft in difficult market conditions to provide capacity to carriers who wanted to be ready for resumption of demand”