And what happens when it's not there on table-top runways?

DUBAI: What is a table-top airport? It simply means an airport set on a hiltop or mountaintop, usually with limited space at the end of the runway.

In recent years, aviation authorities have recommended that such airports should adopt a "ground arrestor system" at the end of the runway in table-top airports.

The importance of ground arrestor systems was highlighted following the fatal runway overshooting incident that killed at least 18 people at the "table-top" Kozhikode airport in India's Kerala State on Friday night (August 7, 2020).

The Kozhikode airport runway is on top of a hill in India's Kerala state.

Standards for a ground arrestor safety had been set, following scientific studies on mathematical models that guided aviation safety policymakers on the best way to implement it.

What is a ground arrestor for airports?

Aircraft can and do overrun the ends of runways -- sometimes with disastrous consequences.

To minimise the hazards of overruns, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires a safety area 1,000 feet in length beyond the end of the runway.

This "safety area" is now an FAA standard, many runways were built before its adoption. For those locations that do not have the space for a full safety area, "soft ground arrestors" provide an engineered solution to restore a margin of safety.

A plane on soft ground, a material that deform readily and reliably under the weight of an aircraft tire.

What is a 'soft ground'?

"Soft ground" means any material that will deform readily and reliably under the weight of an aircraft tire. As the tires crush the material, the drag forces decelerate the aircraft.

The US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and civil aviation industry have developed mathematical models that aid in the design of these arrestor beds and predict aircraft stopping distances. Full-scale aircraft testing validated the model and set the stage for installation of these arrestor beds at major airports in the US.

How do 'arrester beds' work?

An engineered materials arrestor system, or arrester bed is a bed of engineered materials built at the end of a runway to reduce the severity of the consequences of a runway overshot.

The arrestor beds have proved their worth on a number of accassions.

Recommendations ignored

It's been reported that Indian authorities ignored at least two recommendations in the past decade to install a safety system on so-called table-top runways, one of which an Air India Express jet overshot Friday, killing at least 18 people.

A "ground arrestor system", similar to those maintained at Air Force bases, should be installed at table top airports to bring any skidding aircraft to a halt, an investigation report into the 2010 crash of another Air India Express jet recommended.

What happens when a ground arrestor system is not there?

It would simply mean that a runway overshooting incident would be fatal, especially in wet conditions, coupled with with a tailwind.

The runway at Kozhikode, where the latest crash took place, had no adequate safety mechanism. The reason: recommendations made by civil aviation officials for a ground arrestor system was deemed "too expensive".

TABLE TOP AIRPORT OVERSHOOTS MAY 1999: A SAAB 340 aircraft with 30 on board was brought to a safe stop after an overrun on runway 4R at JFK International Airport. The aircraft sustained only minor damage and only one minor ankle sprain was reported.



MAY 22 2010: a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet operating Air India Express Flight 812 from Dubai to Mangalore, India, crashed on landing at the table-top Mangalore airport, after the aircraft overshot the runway, falling down a hillside and bursting into flames. Of the 160 passengers and six crew members on board, 158 were killed (all crew members and 152 passengers) and only eight survived. It was the first fatal accident involving Air India Express.



AUGUST 7, 2020: A Boeing 737 operating as Flight 1344 from Dubai skidded off the table-top Kozhikode runway in Kerala, India, after touching down with a tail wind. The plane broke apart. Apart from the 18 people killed, more than 100 others were injured, some critically.

What did India's Civial Aviation Safety Council do about it?

It's been reported that several international airlines had stopped flying bigger aircraft including Boeing 777 and Airbus SE A330 jets into the city -- due to safety issues.

A early as 2011, a member of the aviation regulator's Civil Aviation Safety Advisory Council already wrote in a letter to top bureaucrats about the need for the system, a Bloomberg News reported.

GLOBAL RUNWAY SAFETY ACTION PLAN (GRSAP) Runway safety-related accidents continue to represent the most significant source of aviation accidents worldwide and remain aviation’s number one safety risk category.



Data from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) data show that about half of all aviation accidents reported to ICAO were runway-safety related.



Of those runway-related accidents, 35 percent were the result of a runway excursion, which occurs when an aircraft veers off or overruns the runway.





When was the last deadly runway overshooting incident in India?

The last fatal plane crash of a commercial jet in India was in 2010, when another Air India Express Boeing plane overshot the runway at Mangalore - also a table top - and burst into flames, killing 158 people.

As recently as 2017, a SpiceJet Ltd.-operated Bombardier Inc. Q-400 plane, with 75 on board, veered off the same runway and struck the lights at the edge.

This incident also happened on a wet runway, according to the final incident report.

What happened to the proposal?

In 2012, airport authorities rejected proposals to implement additional safety measures, citing high operational and maintenance cost, the Hindu newspaper reported citing the airport's director.

Is the Kozhikode aiport compliant with ICAO?

The Kozhikode airport has 240 meters of safety area on both ends, as required by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulations, and the airport has been certified, a representative for Airports Authority of India, which runs the facility, told Bloomberg by phone.

All mandatory regulations on runway end safety areas were complied with after the DGCA recommendations following the Mangalore crash, he said.