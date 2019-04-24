The launch customer is British Airways, which operates two daily flights from Houston

Houston: Dubai-based dnata has opened a new, 4,700 square metres facility at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, IAH, and now offers catering services in Houston with a capacity of more than 10,000 meals a day.

dnata’s latest expansion will create more than 150 new jobs with the company. The launch customer is British Airways, which operates two daily flights from Houston.

Robin Padgett, Divisional Senior Vice President for dnata’s Catering Division, said, “We are delighted to open another best-in-class catering facility at a major US airport. Our expansion into Houston once again underlines our commitment to the United States, where we see excellent business opportunities for dnata.”

In 2019, dnata will further enhance its operations in the country opening four additional catering facilities at the airports of Boston, BOS, Los Angeles, LAX, Newark, EWR, and San Francisco, SFO. By year-end, dnata will provide quality catering services at eight US airports.