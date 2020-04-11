Dubai: Emirates will begin to ply some flights to some destinations, it was announced on Saturday. In a tweet, Dubai Airports wrote about the move, urging passengers to contact the airline to seek additional flight information or book travel.

Earlier, the airline had said in a statement: "As per the UAE government’s directive, Emirates will temporarily suspend all passenger services from 25 March 2020. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers and travellers. These measures are in place to contain the spread of COVID-19, and we hope to resume services as soon as feasible."