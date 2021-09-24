Dubai: Cebu Pacific (CEB) will resume daily Manila-to-Dubai flights from September 30 as the low-cost carrier rebuilds its international network. The airline will also operate special Dubai-Manila flights on September 27 and 29.
Earlier this month, Emirates airline said it had resumed scheduled passenger services to Manila, Clark and Cebu. The Dubai-based carrier said it was operating seven weekly services to and from Manila; Five weekly flights to Clark and twice weekly flights to Cebu are available for Filipinos and foreign nationals to book.
Philippines has lifted a COVID-19 ban on travelers from 10 countries, including the UAE. Airlines were operating 'Bayanihan flights', which are special commercial flights approved by the Philippines government.