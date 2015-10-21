Chicago: Boeing Co raised its full-year profit forecast as higher jetliner deliveries during the third quarter brought a gush of cash and 787 Dreamliner costs grew less than projected.

Earnings for 2015 excluding some pension expenses will range from $7.95 to $8.15 (Dh29.18 to Dh29.91) a share, Boeing said Wednesday, topping a previous projection of $7.70 to $7.90. Third-quarter profit of $2.52 a share exceeded the $2.20 average of 18 analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The results set an optimistic tone for Boeing. With growth cooling in China, Russia and other emerging markets, investors have been seeking reassurance that the aerospace market isn’t heading for a plane glut.

The quarter was “critical” for Boeing, Douglas Harned, a Sanford C. Bernstein & Co analyst, wrote in a note ahead of the earnings release. “The second half of 2015 is an important period for Boeing, with concerns regarding cyclical demand, the 787 positioned to turn cash positive, and expectation for a strong cash-flow trajectory.”

Deferred production

Free cash flow of $2.3 billion surpassed the $1.8 billion that analysts had predicted, and the 787’s deferred production was put at $28.3 billion.

Boeing rose 4.1 per cent at 7:33am in New York before regular trading. The stock’s 6.8 per cent gain this year through Tuesday outpaced the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, which fell 1.4 per cent.

Aircraft deliveries rose 7 per cent last quarter to 199, including a record 37 Dreamliners, as Chicago-based Boeing keeps factories humming to reap profit from a near-record order backlog. Manufacturers typically receive the bulk of payments when they hand over planes to buyers.