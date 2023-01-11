Washington: The failure of a key pilot notification system operated by the Federal Aviation Administration disrupted air travel in the US early on Wednesday morning, with United Airlines Holdings Inc. temporarily grounding flights to all destinations.
Scores of passengers due to fly domestically reported delays on social media, and there was no estimate available for the restoration of the Notice to Air Missions System, or NOTAMs, which conveys urgent advisory information essential for flight operations.
A hotline has been activated, the FAA said on its website, later following up with the update on the United Air grounding.