Dubai: Hundreds of UAE travellers flying out today are facing delays, as airlines cancelled flights due to a strike staged by airport security personnel in Germany.
Passengers of at least two flights operated by Emirates Airline who were scheduled to travel to the European state on Thursday were informed that their trips had been cancelled.
More than 640 out of 1,054 flights in Germany were halted as workers at three major airports in Duesseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart went on strike, affecting more than 100,000 passengers.
Customers who were supposed to depart for Dusseldorf from Dubai at 2:30pm today on board EK056 were told that their flight will leave tomorrow, January 11, at 12.05am.
That’s a delay of more than 10 hours.
The second Dusseldorf-bound flight, scheduled to depart at 8:45pm, was also moved to Friday, 11am.
“Due to an operational reason, this flight has been delayed and will now operate as EK8058 on January 11, 2019,” Emirates said in its customer advisory.
“Customers are being rebooked to their final destination and will receive the updated itinerary shortly.”