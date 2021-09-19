Dubai: Airlines cancelled several flights from Karachi to Gulf destinations such as Dubai, Sharjah and Muscat on Sunday.
The reason was not immediately clear, but a spokesperson from Jinnah International Airport said the cancellations were not related to COVID-19 restrictions.
An Emirates flight (EK-605), which was expected to depart from Karachi at 7 am, was cancelled, as per a schedule released by Karachi airport. Another Emirates flight (EK-609), which is scheduled for departure at 19:35, is also being shown as cancelled.
Among other cancelled flights, there was an Air Arabia flight (G9-548) flight to Sharjah, which was supposed to take off at 2:40 am.
The schedule also showed that an Oman Air flight (WY-324) to Muscat and a Flynas flight (XY-638) to Jeddah were also cancelled.
Travel from Pakistan to UAE was suspended until early August when UAE began allowing fully vaccinated residents and passengers falling into special categories. Even when travel resumed, Pakistani airports were initially not able to fully comply with UAE’s requirement of a rapid PCR test done few hours before departure, leading to last-minute flight cancellations and passengers getting stranded.