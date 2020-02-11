The 'Maveric' gets a public airing. Airbus shows off a futuristic version of an aircraft design at Singapore Air Show. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Singapore (Bloomberg): Airbus SE has unveiled the model of a falcon-like jet with rear-mounted twin engines that would look at home in “Star Wars” movies. The two-meter demonstrator model, displayed at the Singapore Air Show, features a so-called blended-wing body that’s designed to reduce fuel consumption.

Airbus test-flew the model, which is dubbed “Maveric”, in June last year in France and will continue flights into the second quarter of 2020, the planemaker said. “We need these demonstrators to evaluate the potential as viable and safe feature projects,” said Jean-Brice Dumont, executive vice-president of engineering at Airbus. “We need these breakthroughs, these technologies to meet our environmental challenge.”

Get fuel ‘burn’ down

Planemakers and airlines are exploring new designs to reduce fuel burn and cut carbon emissions in a warming climate. Blending the wings with the fuselage to cut drag is one of several possible solutions.