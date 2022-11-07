Sharjah-based carrier Air Arabia will launch new routes to Ufa, Yekaterinburg and Kazan in Russia starting December 1, the airline said on Monday.
Separately, Air Arabia Egypt announced the launch direct flights from Cairo to Marseille in France, starting December 16.
Services from Sharjah to Ufa will operate on Monday and Thursday, with the return flights on Tuesday and Friday.
The Sharjah-Yekaterinburg service will operate on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, with return flights on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The flight to Kazan will depart on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and return on Thursdays and Sundays.
The Cairo-Marseille service will operate on Mondays and Fridays.