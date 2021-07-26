Dubai: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will operate flights to Faisalabad, Pakistan starting on August 10, 2021, followed by a new service to Multan starting on August 11.
The twice a week service offers “greater connectivity and value-for-money options making it easier and more convenient for customers to travel between the two countries,” said the airline in a statement on Monday.
Customers can book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Faisalabad or Multan by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
According to booking websites, an Air Arabia Abu Dhabi seat to Faisalabad will cost passengers Dh495, while Multan will set passengers back by Dh476.
Gulf airlines had reduced flights to Pakistan after the country’s aviation regulator curtailed inbound international flight operations.