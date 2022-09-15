Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of a new daily service from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait City, starting October 31, 2022.
“We are glad to welcome Kuwait to our growing network from Abu Dhabi International Airport. The addition of Kuwait City to Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s network reflects our commitment to support the travel and tourism sector in Abu Dhabi while providing our customers with a new and affordable option to travel between both cities,” said Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia.
Since inception in 2020, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has expanded its network to reach 26 routes, including Kuwait, Beirut, Egypt, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Nepal, Sudan, Pakistan, Oman, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Georgia.