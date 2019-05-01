There is little leeway for the regime to wriggle out using diversions

A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag. Image Credit: Reuters

The US President Donald Trump has finally taken the bold decision to zero out Iranian oil exports, which would deprive the mullah regime of 80 per cent of its income.

Iran’s oil exports had begun to decline soon after Trump announced sanctions last November, dropping from 2.5 million barrels in April 2018 to 1.3 million barrels last month, but were not cut into zero due to exemptions allowed to eight countries.

However, the yet-to-be renewed waivers will expire on Thursday (May 2), which would directly affect Iran’s financing of terrorist organisations. The economy will suffer despite the regime’s intransigence and its efforts to evade the US sanctions, by making idle threats such as closing the Straits of Hormuz and spreading fears about high oil prices.

Iran’s threats will not be addressed in this column, as they have become repetitive and are kind of a funny story for a regime that lives on chaos and threats. What is important is to determine the impact of cutting out Iranian oil exports on oil prices.

Our conclusion suggests that the impact will be limited and temporary due to many reasons. Speculators will definitely take advantage of this golden opportunity to achieve their own gains, which actually did take place last week.

The first of these objective reasons is that the markets were waiting for the decision on the end to waivers, which led to an actual increase in production. The expiry of exemption coincided with a surplus supply of one million barrels per day, which will cover the largest part of Iranian oil exports.

Second, the GCC states and Russia have surplus production capacity of 4 million barrels, and they have officially announced they are ready to pump more oil so as to maintain supply and demand and fill in the gap from lost Iranian oil exports.

This means oil prices are expected to be stable at $60-$70 (Dh220-Dh257) a barrel, which is the same price as it was before driving Iran’s oil exports to zero. This also means that Iranian intimidation of a price hike is just a desperate attempt to win over the support of oil consuming countries.

Thirdly, the US still has the capacity to increase shale production to more than 6 million barrels a day, bringing its total oil production to more 11.5 million barrels per day. It has also announced an increase in production if markets suffered any supply shortages that could disrupt supply and demand.

Assuming that the US can pump an additional 1 million barrels a day, the surplus of the GCC, Russia and the US will not only replace Iran’s oil exports, but also cover the decline in Venezuelan and Libyan production. This might be what bothers Iran the most, although the US sanctions are on both Iran and its ally Venezuela, whose economy is already deteriorating.

Thus, five of the previously excluded countries — Japan, South Korea, Italy, Greece and Taiwan — have responded directly to the US decision, while three others — China, India and Turkey — have expressed opposition to the decision.

There is no doubt they will eventually succumb to the decision as their interests with the US far outweigh that with Iran, especially as countries from inside and outside Opec have expressed their willingness to cover these countries’ oil demand.

This has led some companies in the three countries to cancel their contracts with Iran, which would absolutely drive Iran’s oil exports to zero faster than expected, despite what was said by Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that Iran can find other buyers and marketing outlets.