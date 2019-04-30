Robots at the first-ever AI Everything Summit at Dubai World Trade Centre and Exhibition halls yesterday. The summit aims to promote initiatives, collaborations, partnerships and breakthroughs in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Dr Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director General of the Smart Dubai Office, said her office is talking to “strategic partners and telecommunication industry” to ultimately lift the technology restrictions and attain more economic benefits.

“When it comes to telecommunications, we are working very closely with our strategic partners and the telecommunication industry to understand with them how we can lift these kind of restrictions to boost our economy more,” Bin Bishr said in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of Artificial Intelligence Summit in Dubai.

Demand for cheaper telecommunication alternative has been increasing. The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) currently restricts the usage of many applications of VoIP (Voice over internet protocol) in the UAE, such as Skype, Tango, Face time and Viber.

Botim and C’me are the only two VoIP apps authorised in the UAE.

Telecommunications services aren’t the agencies only prerogative, however.

Smart Dubai office, which was established nearly three years and a half, continues to spread the digital concept on different services and offering more facilities to the business community, she said. The most recent is targeting the banking systems.

“Today, we are working very closely with the banking system to benefit from the UAE pass. ... They have been waiting for ages for this,” said Bin Bishr, who has more than 20 years of experience in information and communication technology (ICT). The UAE Pass is an authentication app, which allows users to securely sign documents digitally via smartphones and other devices. It allows banks to accurately and securely import a client’s personal data into the bank’s IT systems.

She said some of the recent successes of Smart Dubai include its Artificial Intelligence projects, the implementation of several blockchain products, the introduction of a paperless strategy, and many legislative policies for governing and planning a smart city, she said.

“Today, just by opening the government data, this by itself gives the private sector an insight [into the] position of Dubai when it comes to economy, [and] supporting the business sector by exporting some of their products and services to be implemented across the city.”

She said Smart Dubai works very closely with the private sector by helping them analyse data or even developing new products from this data, such as in retail, by allowing retailers to share their data without compromising it or expose it to the competition and to improve their services. “Decision makers in these businesses will surely benefit,” she said.

Smart Dubai has been collaborating with many partners who “would add value to our strategy and who believe in collaboration,” she said. Among the strategic partners currently working with Smart Dubai to develop the city’s digital backbone are “IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, with ESRI, you name them, all the big players who are having already headquarters here in Dubai. We work very closely with them.”

At the same time, Smart Dubai is opening its hands to share its experience on both international platforms, such as World Economic Forum (WEF), and with individual governments.