India is likely to emerge among the GDP growth leaders for the current decade. The various reform measures carried out by the Government over the past years along with a plethora of infrastructure related initiatives, many of which were announced as a part of the Budget 2022 are all expected to help India be on a strong footing for the coming decade. The Budget announcements delivered has been a growth oriented, realistic one with focus on capex led initiatives as a means to push economic growth. The continual push on infrastructure and manufacturing is likely to have a multiplier effect across core sectors.

Thus far, the macroeconomic handling of the economy since the Covid period has been exceptional as the Government has managed to reign in fiscal, current account deficit and inflation, along with the support of the RBI through its monetary policy. The Budget through its stable tax policy, focus on programs to encourage capex and digitisation of the economy, focus on consolidation in taxation by reduction in fiscal deficit are all steps in the right direction from an equity market point of view.

Earnings on a mend

Keeping pace with the economy is the corporate earnings which appears to be on a mend. It is estimated that earnings growth momentum of more than 25 per cent annually looks sustainable in the near to medium term. If the annual nominal growth rate is pegged at 10 per cent and if the long-term average of profit share in GDP remains around 3.5% over next five years, this would translate into 20-25 per cent earnings growth for the market at large, paving way for long-term wealth creation. Another added advantage is that, unlike the United States, India is far from peak both in terms of corporate profits and valuations, placing India on a better pedestal in terms of market cycle.

Over the last two decades, India has seen multiple inflexion points in the macro events shaping its economic prospects that have triggered a stark change in the sectors and stocks leading the market. For example: In 2003-04, record low interest rates (g-sec yield at 5%), current account surplus, muted corporate and household leverage laid the foundations for a sharp take-off in capex cycle which saw infrastructure, real estate and bank stocks deliver multi-bagger returns. Similarly, between 2011 and 2013 - a high fiscal deficit, runaway inflation and unsustainable corporate leverage lead to a crash in infra/real estate/financials and paved way for pharma and IT outperformance. More recently, demonetization and pandemic times brought another such inflexion point. The current conditions today are ripe for another macro shift. Corporates have deleveraged, government fiscal deficit is under control and non-performing loans cycle of the financial sector too is under control. All these are a major positive.

The ambitious production linked incentive scheme has received favourable response and have been expanded to include several more sectors as a part of the scheme. Estimates suggest over the next half a decade this is intended to generate up to 35 trillion Rupees. Another positive for India is the China+1 strategy adopted by various global manufacturers. As new manufacturing units will be set up, employment opportunities will be created. Owing to these factors, we believe Indian business cycle is set to improve further.

Investor strategies

The easiest way to capitalise from such a macro trend shift is through business cycle based scheme. So, if you are an investor who is looking for equity only investments, then business cycle fund can be considered. In such a fund, based on prevailing business cycle, the fund manager will deploy asset across sectors/themes or market cap. Here, the basis of decision making depends on macro indicators. However, the caveat is that investment in such a fund has to be done with a long term perspective in order to fully capitalise on the gains owing to the change in business cycle.

Another option in equity space is the flexicap scheme. If you are an investor wondering whether to invest in a large, mid or small cap space, then the easy answer to this is to invest in a flexicap scheme. As the name suggests this scheme has the flexibility to invest across market capitalisation basis the attractiveness of the various pockets of the markets. Over the years, this category has steadily emerged as an investor favourite among the masses.

Now, if you are a conservative investor and is looking for an investment option which will hold the investment steady even through volatile times, then balanced advantage or dynamically managed asset allocation scheme category can be considered. The highlight here is that the corpus gets dynamically invested across equity and debt basis market valuation and investment opportunities which materialises from time to time in either of the asset classes.

To conclude, as the Indian economy advances on the back of progressive continuation of the reforms announced in the years ahead, the fruits of it will be reflective in the growth of equity market as well. The journey may be fraught with volatility but do not error on the side of caution as ignoring India could prove to be a costly mistake. An investor who is willing to stay invested for the long haul is very likely to reap rich gains over the coming decade.