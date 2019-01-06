Of course, history is not destiny and there are the 15 examples of months in which investors were rewarded for paying up when stock prices are falling. Moreover, no investment decision should be made on the basis of two aggregate numbers. The market has reasons for pushing P/E ratios so high. They don’t occur in a vacuum. But if the S&P 500 does lose more than 10 per cent after inflation in 2019, don’t say there was no way to see it coming.