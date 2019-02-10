Identifying high potential talent at an early level will help build future-ready talent and allow you to retain your best people. Traditionally, organisations in the region have not been proactive enough in identifying top talent with the right skills/competencies to drive their business forward. However, the digital era we live in today is changing the rules of the game. And it is important not only to identify and hire young talents who will drive the organisation’s digital culture, but also to nurture their talent and create opportunities for career progression.