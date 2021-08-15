Profits were bolstered by the Dh160m gain on sale of stake in Taaleem Holdings

Dubai: Healthcare and education investment company Amanat Holdings (Amanat) reported a net profit of Dh235.3 million in H1 2021 compared to Dh 0.6 million in the same period last year.

The company posted a total income of Dh255.6 million, a nine-fold increase from the Dh28.2 million in 1H-2020, while income from investments grew to Dh251.9 million versus Dh21.3 million this time last year.

Strong results were reported by both Amanat’s healthcare and education platforms. The company’s profitability was also bolstered by the Dh160 million gain on sale of Amanat’s share of Taaleem Holdings in April 2021, along with robust contributions made from Amanat’s new healthcare investment, Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC).

Excluding the impact from Taaleem’s gain on sale, net profit is Dh75.3 million.

The company’s total expenses stood at Dh20.2 million in H1 2021, down by 26.8 per cent year on year.

“I am delighted with Amanat’s performance in the first six months of the year, which saw us continue to deliver impressive growth and profitability across both platforms further enhanced by our exit of Taaleem during last quarter. “The Company’s performance exemplifies our ability to realize value for our shareholders, and the effectiveness of our revamped corporate strategy. This has enabled us to fully capitalize on the post-COVID-19 rebound as we continue to drive long-term growth and value creation,” said Amanat’s Chairman, Hamad Alshamsi.

Amanat’s healthcare investments posted an impressive recovery during the first half of 2021 and recorded an income from investments of Dh19.2 million versus a loss of Dh38.7 million in H1 2020. While the platform’s results were buoyed by the addition of CMRC, which contributed Dh21.8 million to income from investment since its acquisition in February.

Amanat’s education platform recorded an income from investment of Dh232.8 million in 1H 2021, up 288.2 per cent year on year.