Dubai: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered the freezing of all taxes and fees in the 2022 budget on certain foodstuffs with immediate effect until further notice, local media reported.
According to a Cabinet statement, Tebboune has decided to freeze all taxes and royalties on foodstuffs as of February 13, 2022, following the surge in food prices worldwide.
The president has also decided to cancel all taxes and fees on e-commerce and mobile phones for individual use and emerging institutions.
He once again reiterated that all measures be taken to avoid the repercussions of global inflationary pressures on citizens.