Abu Dhabi: Agthia Group’s Chief Financial Officer Ammar Al Ghoul will be stepping down from his role, the company said on Wednesday.
Neeraj Jain, who is currently the Senior Director of Finance, will take over as acting CFO from August 22, it said.
“Agthia has made many notable strategic achievements since the announcement of its 2025 strategy in April 2021, making significant progress across key value-creating levers in a short space of time,” the statement said.
“The Board wishes to record its strong appreciation to Al Ghoul for his contributions to Agthia, notably for the successful management of the group’s financial affairs, the key role he played in the implementation of the group strategy, and for his overall dedication to the success of the organisation.”
The total value of acquisitions carried out by Agthia Group last year exceeded Dh2.3 billion, CEO Alan Smith said earlier this week.
The group’s products are currently available in more than 45 markets in North America, Europe, Asia, North Africa and the Middle East.
The group recently announced a Dh90 million investment in a food processing facility in Saudi Arabia.