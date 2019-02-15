The Netherlands gets about 40 per cent of its energy from gas. GasTerra, a venture between the state and the two oil companies, on Friday said its sales rose 17 per cent to 11.2 billion euros ($12.6 billion) in 2018. More than a third of the fuel came from Groningen, for which it has the exclusive sales rights, with the rest mainly from smaller offshore fields as well as imports from Norway and Russia.