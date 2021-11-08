Dubai: MICCO Logistics, a unit of AD Ports Group, has acquired 31 tipper trucks as part of efforts to offer broader logistics support to the construction and metals manufacturing companies.
The trucks will join MICCO’s existing ground fleet of 400 plus vehicles that service a number of different industry sectors, including pharmaceutical, healthcare and general cargo. The new tipper fleet has a combined transport capacity of over 2,300 metric tonnes and capable of moving material and supplies between ports, factories, and different development sites across Abu Dhabi and the rest of UAE.
“Our entry into the construction sector only underlines our ambition and commitment to diversify our competitive portfolio to serve what is one of the core sectors of the UAE’s economy,” said Robert Sutton, Head of Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group. The acquisition aims to “further diversify the range of services offered by AD Ports Group and enables MICCO to support increased customer demand,” said the company in a statement.
The fleet will be fully equipped with pre-installed Fleet Management Systems (FMSi), incorporating and integrating the latest real-time vehicle geo-fencing and telematics technology, it added. MICCO Logistics initially served the oil and gas industry. To date, the company has handled more than 80 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s total oil, gas, and petrochemical projects, and has been steadily expanding into new sectors.
“Our investment into our technologically-advanced tipper fleet will help facilitate a steady and reliable supply of construction materials and products from ports and factories directly to construction sites, saving our customers costs and time,” said Clifford D’Souza, Executive Vice-Prsident and Chief Operations Officer, MICCO Logistics.