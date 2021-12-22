Event to lay emphasis on the path to net zero, as well as the challenges that lie ahead

Abu Dhabi: The sixth annual Global Energy Forum will be held in Abu Dhabi on January 15-16, 2022.

The forum, organised by the American think tank Atlantic Council, will be held as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

It will bring together a geographically diverse roster of senior government officials, industry executives, energy ministers, and recognised thought leaders in Abu Dhabi and around the world to set the energy agenda for the year ahead.

The event will have a particular emphasis on the path to net zero and a look-ahead at the challenges and opportunities as the UAE prepares to host COP28.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “The UAE has been on the forefront of the ongoing energy transition in the region, being the first in MENA region moving towards the net-zero initiative. In order to tackle the energy transition, the UAE has adopted a wide range of energy mix with the right balance between sustainable development and reducing climate change as part of our energy strategy 2050 to ensure net-zero emissions by 2050. Additionally, our energy mix will be enhanced by improvement of our energy efficiency system in the industrial and mining facilities, as well as ratifying laws and legislation inspiring production of clean energy.

“Our vision is for these initiatives to increase the contribution of clean energy in our total energy mix to 50 per cent in 2050,” he added.