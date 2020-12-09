Khalifa Port. Abu Dhabi Ports and the Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI), Wednesday signed an agreement to enhance trade, investment and technology cooperation between the UAE and Israel. Image Credit: Photo Courtesy of Abu Dhabi Ports

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Ports and the Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI), Wednesday signed an agreement to enhance trade, investment and technology cooperation between the UAE and Israel, in the presence of Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports.

The Memorandum of Understanding opens a dialogue between Abu Dhabi Ports’ subsidiaries KIZAD and ZonesCorp, which are under its Industrial Cities and Free Zone portfolio, and MAI to contribute to the reciprocal expansion of trade, investment, and technological development, as well as improve research and development, R&D, innovation and cooperation in technology.

Abu Dhabi Ports, part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, will also hold a webinar later this month for members of the MAI, to apprise them of the opportunities available in the emirate and specifically within the Industrial Cities and Free Zone.

The Manufacturers Association of Israel is the representative body of the country’s industrial sectors including private, public, kibbutz and government industries. With a membership of over 2,000 organisations and industrial plants, MAI members are responsible for more than 95 percent of the industrial production across Israel.

The MoU was signed by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports and Dr. Ron Tomer, President of the Manufacturers Association of Israel at Khalifa Industrial Zones Abu Dhabi, KIZAD, to agree on the cooperation and trade enhancement.

This is the first agreement signed by Abu Dhabi Ports with an Israeli trade organisation since the ratification of the peace agreement between the UAE and Israel, in Washington DC in September, and provides a clear, , said, “The UAE leadership’s vision for the region and the subsequent signing of the peace agreement sets a great precedent for industrial cooperation and offers a wide range of opportunities to businesses to enhance their networks of trade and manufacturing. Abu Dhabi Ports is well-positioned to offer Israeli industrial manufacturers the best solutions for their businesses within KIZAD and ZonesCorp. We look forward to engaging with our friends from Israel and welcoming them to experience our leading-edge services and facilities,” said Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports.

Besides opening an ongoing dialogue to explore ways and means for the reciprocal expansion of trade, investment and technology development, the agreement paves the way for exchange of trade missions.

The industrial zone is part of Abu Dhabi Ports’ Industrial Cities and Free Zone portfolio, which has over 554 sqkm of industrial land, as well as 1,400 local, regional and international investors operating across the food, logistics, automotive, polymers, metals, oil and gas, life sciences, and advanced technology industries.