Dubai: The Abu Dhabi government is rolling out a Dh520 million project to help young companies in the technology sector.

Branded as “Hub 71,” the “know-how hub” is a new initiative being launched today under the aegis of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the executive committee.

The multi-million-dirham fund is tapping into the government’s “Ghadan 21,” a Dh50 billion stimulus programme, and the latest in a series of state-backed projects geared towards stimulating businesses.

It seeks to extend “monetary incentives” to tech startups, and further cement the UAE capital’s position as a preferred destination for tech companies, according to state news agency WAM.

Just this month, the government approved a series of incentive packages worth up to Dh1 billion the boost the local and international agriculture technology (AgTech), and create at least 2,900 jobs.

Days earlier, Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s flagship sustainable community, also unveiled Tech Park, an innovation hub for start-ups focused on technology, sustainability and the digital economy.

The tech park is looking to host companies receiving funding and mentorship through the Middle East’s first start-up accelerator specializing in clean technology and sustainability, the Catalyst.

Masdar is now the home of approximately 600 firms, including Siemens, Honeywell and Lockhead Martin. Homegrown businesses and freelance entrepreneurs have also set up offices in the same community.

Within the Tech Park, an eco-friendly cluster of offices, hot desks and workshops made from recycled shipping containers, are tenants such as Safe City Group, a local developer of turnkey solutions for smart and safe city projects, De L’Arta, a UAE skincare brand whose products are made from sustainable and locally sourced ingredients, Solva Technologies, Mana Ventures and Al Hakeem Advanced Engineering Services LLC.

Like Abu Dhabi, Dubai is also eyeing more investments in the technology industry.

The emirate has recently earned the status of being the world’s most popular destination for foreign companies looking to invest in smart technologies.