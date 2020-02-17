The 180-room hotel will help Sharjah’s vision to expand in to hospitality industry

Hanan Al Mahmoud and Jerome Briet at the signing ceremony to bring Courtyard by Marriott brand to Sharjah in 2023. Image Credit:

Sharjah: Sharjah-based Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC) has signed an agreement with Marriott International, Inc. to bring Courtyard by Marriott brand to Sharjah.

Expected to open in 2023, Courtyard by Marriott, a five-star hotel, will be located near the Sharjah International Airport, in proximity to the convention Centre and will endorse JRCC’s vision to expand into the hotel industry.

Hanan Al Mahmoud, CEO of JRCC, said: “The agreement with Marriott International is designed to strategically position us as an integrated and comprehensive hospitality services provider for all our clients and visitors attending official or private events hosted at JRCC, and is in line with our objectives to contribute to the fast-growing tourism sector in Sharjah.”

“We are committed to providing our clients a world-class experience whether they come into Sharjah on holiday or to attend any events hosted at JRCC,” he added.

The 8,000 square meters hotel, will comprise 180 guest rooms with a modern design, plush bedding and flexible workspaces, including a royal suite for VIP guests. Facilities at the hotel are expected to include a spa, a gymnasium, a lounge, a multi-cuisine restaurant and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities.

The hotel will offer flexible spaces to work, network and relax, making it the ideal destination for guests looking to stay connected, productive and balanced while travelling for both work and leisure.

Hanan added: “Building the hotel with a world-famous hospitality brand in Sharjah is a qualitative step by JRCC to advance the emirate’s hospitality, catering and guest services sector, and bolster our position as an important driver of Sharjah’s economic diversification process.”

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, said: