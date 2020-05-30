Highlights

To complement its existing offerings, National Bonds has launched 4 new offerings – The 4 years Advance Booster, 2-Year Booster, 3-Year Booster and The 2.5% USD Certificates

Booster offerings provide regular income via competitive returns for up to 4 years

New offerrings enable customers the opportunity to efficiently invest money and reap above average returns in comparison to leading banks and investment firms