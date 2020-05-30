Highlights
The new offerings, which include the 2.5% USD Certificates, Booster 10, 2-Year Booster, and the 4 years Advance Booster, are expected to offer customers the opportunity to efficiently invest money and reap above average returns in comparison to leading banks and investment firms.
Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer, National Bonds, says, “Our client base registers a consistent upward trend year-on-year. Bondholders feel secure as National Bonds offers them competitive rates of return on their investments."
2.5% USD Certificates (New)
Offering the opportunity to earn 2.5% in expected profits annually, the USD investment certificates from National Bonds brings in a bouquet of other benefits as well. It provides the opportunity to invest starting t as low as $5,000, expect profit payouts every quarter to match your convenience, as well as the benefit of a short-term investment with a one-year tenure. Plus, the absence of early redemption fees and peace of mind thanks to capital protection are the icing on the cake.
Booster 10 (New)
The Booster 10 from National Bonds shows customers the easiest way to earn an expected 10% on their investment in just three years, with a minimum investment of just Dh10,000.
With an expected profit rate starting from 1.75% per annum in Q1 of year 1 and ending with 5.25% in the last quarter of year 3, resulting in an expected 3.33% average per annum on completion of 3 years, Booster 10 is an excellent option to consider. Booster 10 runs for a limited time period as well, so be sure to invest now.
National Bonds 2-Year Booster (New)
The 2-Year Booster from National Bonds offers a host of benefits to those choosing to invest including earning an expected profit of up to 6% on reaching the 2-year mark with up to 3% profit per annum. With investment starting at just Dh10,000, this flexible plan also offers the security of capital protection.
Advance Booster (New)
The Advance Booster from National Bonds helps you claim your profit from investment in advance during the four-year term. With returns of 3% per annum, you stand to receive up to 12% returns on investment over the 4-year term.
“National Bonds always strives to cater to bondholder’s dynamic needs by providing the maximum number of opportunities so that they make an informed choice and invest wisely,” says Al Ali. “Eventually, it is all part of the bigger picture of furthering the UAE’s reach in building a culture of savings among its residents.”