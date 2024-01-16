Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Smartphone Deal: Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Pros

Sleek, fingerprint-resistant design

Excellent screen quality

Incredibly fast charging

Cons

Camera system could be better

Often touted as one of the most balanced smartphones around, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is now available at over 35 per cent off. Released in 2022, it isn’t the brand’s latest iteration, but still holds its own, with some best-in-class features like its 120W fast charging ability, which fully powers up the phone in under 20 minutes. The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a bright and beautiful 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with sharp WQHD+ (Wide Quad High Definition Plus) resolution. Its quad speakers boast Haram Kardon tuning, and even support Dolby Atmos. While it can’t beat some of the best camera smartphones out there, it has a 50MP main camera that’s excellent, with smart software that helps you achieve consistent results. Reviewers say that its fingerprint-resistant, frosted finish give it a premium look.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh203.01 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh142, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh238, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh303.

Best Skincare Deal: The Derma Co. 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel (SPF 50, PA++++)

If you’ve been spending more time outdoors to take advantage of the weather, it’s worth investing in a solid sunscreen. This Amazon bestseller is nearly 25 per cent off, and protects against ultraviolet-A (UVA) rays and blue light (emitted by electronic devices). Over 11,000 happy reviewers say The Derma Co.’s Aqua Gel doesn’t have the oily, greasy finish of typical sunscreens. The lightweight formula uses hyaluronic acid to quickly absorb into the skin, leaving it hydrated and feeling fresh. With ingredients like vitamin E, which reduced UV damage, and titanium dioxide, which blocks the absorption of UV rays, it’s a sunscreen that’s going to keep you well protected in the days to come.

Best Grocery Deal: Nescafe 3-in-1 Classic Coffee (Pack of 30)

Whether you’re looking to replenish your coffee supplies at work, or need sachets of instant coffee for an upcoming picnic, grab this deal by Nescafe. You’re getting 30 packets of Nescafe’s medium-dark roast signature blend in this convenient pack – it already comes prepared, with slight sweetness and smooth crema. Just add hot water and it’s ready!