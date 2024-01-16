Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Electronics Deal: UGREEN 4-in-1 Travel Charger Adapter

Pros

Simultaneous charging for up to four devices

Suitable for over 90 countries

Saves energy

Cons

Charging could be faster, reviewers say

Travel worry-free with UGREEN’s travel charger adapter, which can accommodate three USB ports (one of them is a USB-C port), and a Type G socket. This means you can charge up to four devices at the same time, whether they’re electronics like smartphones and power banks, or appliances like hair dryers and electric toothbrushes. The device uses Power Delivery 3.0 for fast charging, so it’s able to juice up smartphones like the iPhone 14 to 60 per cent in just 30 minutes. The adapter is compact and durable, reviewers say, but if you’re charging multiple devices, you might find its charging speed to be slightly slow.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and extended warranty for Dh17.

Best Appliance Deal: Black+Decker Sports Blender

Pros

Ergonomically designed bottles

Powerful motor

Easy to use

Manufacturer warranty included

Cons

Quite loud

Create nutritious and delicious smoothies at home for breakfast or post-workout cooldowns, with Black+Decker’s smoothie maker. This six-piece set is compact, and features two ergonomically designed bottles with sip-and-seal lids that make it easy to quickly prepare and take smoothies to go. The powerful 300W motor of the blender swiftly pulverizes ice and frozen fruits, and it also has a turbo speed function for tougher blending jobs. Reviewers say the appliance is easy to use thanks to its simple one-button operation.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a two-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and extended warranty for Dh17.

Best Beauty Deal: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint

It’s Beauty Week, which means you’ll find great deals on a host of skincare, hair care, make-up and other beauty products. Take, for instance, this bold red shade by Fenty Beauty, which promises 12 hours of long wear in a silky matte finish. The colour, our expert previously told us, is a universal red, so it flatters all skin tones. So, if you’re looking for a liquid lipstick with a wow factor, this just might be it.