Best Electronics Deal: Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)

Pros

Works both wired and on battery

Easy to set up

Good quality video

Affordable price

Cons

Doesn’t show the base of door

At 33 per cent off, the Ring Video Doorbell offers convenience and peace of mind when you’re away from home. With a camera that provides 1080p HD video and imagery, along with night vision and two-way talk, it’s the perfect solution if you’d like to check up on package deliveries and connect with unexpected visitors to your home. The doorbell offers real-time notifications and you can adjust the motion settings so that you can focus on key areas and even set up privacy spaces. Get the Ring app on your smartphone to easily monitor the goings-on around your home. Reviewers enjoy the usefulness of the device, but wish it had more comprehensive camera coverage, since they cannot spot packages delivered by the base of their front door.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18 and two-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh25.

Best Audio Deal: Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Headphones

Pros

Simple one-button operation

Fast Pair feature to connect to Android devices

IPX4 water resistance rating

Good battery life of up to 20 hours

Cons

No indicator for battery level

At over 40 per cent off, this pair of Sony WF-C500 true wireless headphones is a steal. The device uses the brand’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to produce high-quality sound, where every track’s richness and detail is retained. This makes for a more authentic listening experience. You can choose from several pre-sets to match sound quality with the genre of music you’re listening to, or create and save your own pre-sets using the EQ Custom feature on the Sony Connect app. The earbuds have a one-touch system to connect you with your smartphone’s voice assistant, as well. The buds have an ergonomic surface design, which reviewers find to be comfortable and snug. But some wish there was some sort of battery level indicator, either on the charging case or the buds, since they are likely to suddenly switch off when they run out of power.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12 and two-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh17.

Best Watch Deal (Men): Lacoste Club Men’s Leather Watch

At over 60 per cent off, this slim, three-hand watch by Lacoste makes for a perfect gift. The Lacoste Club sports a sunray dial with a CD-cut outer ring, and a signature crocodile sits front and centre, right below 12 o’clock. The combination of blue dial and brown leather strap makes the timepiece both contemporary and stylish, while a date function keeps it practical. Reviewers love the addition of colour-tipped indexes at 3, 6, 9 and 12. The watch is water resistant up to 30m. Check out other watches that are discounted as part of the Time Out sale.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

Best Watch Deal (Women): Fossil Women’s Quartz Watch

Thanks to the Time Out sale on Amazon, this Fossil quartz watch for women is 37 per cent off right now, and makes for a beautiful gift for yourself or a loved one. With a 28mm case diameter and round dial, it’s slender and elegant on the wrist. The gold mesh band perfectly complements the mother of pearl dial, and the watch is water resistant for up to 50m.