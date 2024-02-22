Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Nothing Phone (2)

Pros

Interesting design with glyph interface

Excellent AMOLED display quality

Charges fully in 55 minutes

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor

Cons

Camera is still decent

When the Nothing Phone (1) first debuted in July 2022, it garnered immense interest for its futuristic design. The latest Nothing Phone (2) is no different – its glyph interface, under its transparent rear, is incorporated with LED lights that beam with every call, notification and battery alert. The customisable light patterns let you differentiate between texts and calls, even before you check the phone screen. They also transform into a portable ring light in low-light conditions, to give you a soft flash when you take pictures. The 6.7-inch OLED display features a 120Hz refresh rate, dual 50MP cameras and 4K video recording. The phone also has a 5G-enabled chipset and a fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, giving it the battery life boost it needed from the previous iteration. Now that it’s discounted, is it time for an upgrade?

Best Appliance Deal: Nutricook Smart Indoor Grill and Air Fryer XL

Pros

Easy to use

Easy to clean

Choose from five settings

Multifunctional appliance

Smart thermometer included

Takes up significant space

What if your air fryer could dish up perfectly grilled food too? Nutricook’s Indoor Grill and Air Fryer has a large 8.5-litre capacity, making it perfect for family meals this Ramadan. You can choose from five protein settings, with five doneness levels (from rare to well done). A smart thermometer is included to monitor the internal temperature of your food, eliminating guesswork for perfect results every time. The appliance doesn’t just grill and air fry – it also roasts, bakes, dehydrates and reheats food. While the hexagon shaped appliance offers a large grilling surface (it can fit up to 24 hot dogs in one go), with vertical space as well, some reviewers caution that it takes up a large volume of space on their countertops. Still, they say it’s a good pick for people who love cooking their food with minimal oil – the appliance is splatter-free and virtually smoke-free.

Best Sports Deal: HEAD Evo Padel Racquet

Love playing padel? To enjoy this beloved combination of tennis and squash, you’ll need a good racquet. HEAD’s teardrop shaped padel racquet is constructed with a fibreglass hitting surface, and includes Innegra technology for enhanced shock absorption and stability. It has a comfortable grip, and leaves you ready to use power and attacking speed when it’s time to rally. Reviewers say the racquet is ideal for beginners, since it has an oversized sweet spot that gives you the best chance of returning a volley.

