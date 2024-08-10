Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Nothing Ear

Pros

Adaptive ANC over three levels at this price point

Create hearing profile and get tailored sound stages

IP54 water and dust resistance

Good battery life

Cons

Controls are confusing for some

Looking for a unique design, active noise cancellation, 24bit hi-res audio and over eight hours of battery life? The Nothing Ear buds might just seal the deal. They have sizable 11mm drivers and reproduce as many sound details as possible over Bluetooth, as attested by the hi-res audio certification. Every listener gets to create their own hearing profile on the app, and the buds adapt to your sensitivity to different frequencies the more you listen to content. They let you cancel noise actively over three levels or do it automatically for you by detecting your environment. Plus, the iconic transparent veneers are head-turners in every which way. Reviewers love the personal sound profile feature the most, noticing a stark difference in sound quality once the earbuds are tailored to you. Some do note that the controls on the body can be tricky to learn.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh41.

Best Home Deal: Ember Smart Mug 2

Pros

Easy to use

Consistent results

Charging coaster included

Cons

Better connectivity on iPhone than Android

Do you tend to reheat your coffee two or three times before you finally finish it? If so, this mug is for you. Ember’s Smart Mug 2 features 295ml capacity, and can keep your drink perfectly hot for up to 1.5 hours on a full charge. Better yet, if it’s placed on its charging coaster, it can ensure your tea is hot all day long! Use the Ember app on your smartphone to set your preferred temperature, from 48°C to 62°C, customise pre-sets, receive notifications and more. If your app is not connected, the Ember mug automatically sets the temperature to 57°C. When you’ve truly forgotten about your coffee, and are busy in meetings and conference, the Ember mug will enter sleep mode – it does so after two hours of inactivity. The smart mug will then wake up when it senses movement or liquid being poured in. There’s a lot to love about this mug! Anna Fernandez, a Sharjah-based graphic designer, said she loves buying the Ember Mug 2 as a gift for loved ones: “It’s so versatile – whether you drink tea or coffee or anything else, it will improve your experience.” Some reviewers note, however, that connectivity is better on an iPhone than an Android, so do ensure you make sure your phone is mentioned on Ember’s list of supported devices.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

Best K-beauty Deal: Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule

If you’re looking for a gentle but effective serum, you’re in luck. K-beauty bestseller SKIN1004’s centella ampoule is 45 per cent off! Formulated with 100 per cent centella asiatica extract from Madagascar, this non-sticky, light ampoule is suitable for all skin types. It immediately calms and hydrates the skin, strengthening its barrier and restoring its natural tone and texture. If you’re skin is irritable and prone to redness, you don’t have to worry about this gentle serum – it’s made with reef-safe ingredients, is non-comedogenic, and is incredibly gentle. Over 3,000 happy reviewers give it 4.5 stars.