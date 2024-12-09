Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment. You can expect slashed prices across the website on all your favourite electronics, appliances, beauty products, perfumes and more.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Appliance Deal: iRobot Roomba j9+

Pros

Self-emptying

Automatic recharging

Good obstacle avoidance

Cons

Expensive

Gone are the days when your robotic cleaner would become damaged after meeting unexpected pet accidents on the floor. This Roomba combines cutting-edge tech with pet-specific practicality, ensuring your home stays spotless, without the drama. The magic lies in its PrecisionVision Navigation and advanced obstacle recognition. The Roomba j9+ can identify and dodge pet waste, toys, shoes, and other household hazards with impressive accuracy. So, no more post-cleaning clean-up.The powerful Gen 5 Suction System lifts embedded pet hair from carpets and hard floors alike, leaving every surface refreshed. What sets this Roomba apart is its self-sufficient Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, which empties the vacuum for up to 60 days. Paired with smart mapping, app scheduling, and voice assistant compatibility, it learns your cleaning habits and adjusts accordingly, even suggesting extra runs during shedding season. However, it’s worth noting its premium features come at a premium price. It also works best in homes with good lighting for its cameras and sensors to perform optimally. However, if you’re looking for a reliable, pet-conscious cleaning companion, the Roomba j9+ doesn’t just clean — it adapts, learns, and saves you from unpleasant surprises.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh329.87 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty of Dh227 and two-year extended warranty of Dh323.

Best Electronics Deal: LG UltraGear QHD Curved Gaming Monitor

Pros

Curved 34-inch display

160Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time - great for FPS games

Black Stabiliser and HDR10 support

AMD FreeSync Premium

Cons

No USB-C port

Neither 4K nor 2K, this ultra-wide quantum HD monitor enjoys a sweet spot with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. A curved screen means the 21:9 aspect ratio increases your field of view. Reviews with the RTX 4090 GPUs can't stop raving about the display quality, but do find that it can take up considerable desk space. The refresh rate stands at 160Hz, with one millisecond of response time, so you experience minimal motion blur in competitive gaming. Its display panel supports HDR10 technology and produces brilliant colours that stay true no matter what the viewing angle. This LG monitor carries screen-tearing technology by AMD FreeSync Premium. Gamers have had success with linking this to their PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, and PC FPS gamers claim their aim has improved by leaps. Buyers also add that it's a great option for replacing dual screens when working.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh100.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh74, and two-year extended warranty for Dh122.

Best Beauty Deal: Vanessa Pure Titanium Hair Straightener

Ready to tame those curls and give them the love they deserve? The Vanessa 100 per cent Pure Titanium Hair Straightener is your new best friend for effortlessly sleek, frizz-free hair. Featuring titanium plates, it provides even heat distribution for faster styling and ensures your curls are transformed in no time. Titanium's durability and resistance to corrosion mean this straightener will perform at its best for the long haul, making it a worthwhile investment. Unlike traditional ceramic models, the titanium plates help preserve your hair's natural moisture, reducing the risk of damage. With quick heat-up times and adjustable temperature settings, it’s perfect for all hair types — from fine to coarse. Plus, its lightweight design makes styling a breeze, even during longer sessions. However, there are a couple of things to keep in mind: The high heat levels, while ideal for thick curls, may be too intense for fine or delicate hair if not used carefully. Some users have also pointed out that it can get quite hot, so it's important to adjust the temperature to your specific needs.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty from Salama Care for Dh8, and two-year extended warranty of Dh17.