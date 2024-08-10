Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: HyperX Cloud Alpha

Pros

Comfortable padded earcups

Excellent audio quality

Good mic performance

Durable build

Cons

Wired

No flip-to-mute mic

Arguably one of the best gaming headsets right now, regardless of premium or low-cost labels, is the HyperX Cloud Alpha. Luckily, its wired version fits right into the high end of our budget range. This powerful gaming headset delivers fantastic audio, with 50mm neodymium drivers that produce a thumping bass response – essential for high-action gaming. Reviewers say they can feel the explosions in war scenes, or the thrum of a sports car revving at the start of a race. The clarity of music and soundtracks is also nothing to scoff at – both mids and highs are clear and well-defined. The two-chamber design of this headset, which reduced distortion, is one of the reasons for its excellent audio quality. The Cloud Alpha is also extremely comfortable, thanks to its padded earcups and headband. With over 14,800 4.5-star reviews, it’s a fantastic and affordable gaming headset. The only drawbacks may be that it’s a wired device, and it doesn’t come with a flip-to-mute mic (although the mic is detachable).

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

Best Appliance Deal: Simsen Dehumidifier

Pros

Shuts down once humidity level or water capacity is reached

Includes night lights

Quiet at 35 decibels

Features an ionizer

Light indicator when water tank is full

Cons

Tank compartment is hard to remove

The upgraded Simsen dehumidifier looks great, and doesn't dominate the room, despite having a solid 2.8-litre water capacity. Thanks to its red and blue light indicators, you'll know when the tank is full - but there's no need for urgent action, since the machine shuts off automatically when this happens. The appliance can remove a litre of moisture from the air, in a room measuring 74 square metres. What stands out about this model is the filter and ionizer it features, for refreshing and purifying the air. You can switch off the lights completely at night, so it doesn't disturb you. But, according to the reviews, the removable tank can be difficult to detach.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh41.

Best Perfume Deal: Dior J’adore

You might be surprised to learn that the iconic J’adore by Dior can easily be classified as a solar fragrance. The scent likens to that of a spring bouquet of cut flowers from around the world. It combines the fruity and floral essence of Comoros ylang-ylang with the heady essence of Damascus rose. There’s also the rare duo of jasmine grandiflorum from Grasse, and Indian jasmine sambac. Overall, it exudes delicate sensuality, with an elegant and sophisticated formula that’s well-suited for special occasions.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh62.98 for 12 months with select banks.