Best Electronics Deal: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Pros

Charges three devices simultaneously

Case compatible charge (up to 3mm thick)

Includes manufacturer warranty

Cons

Only compatible with Apple devices

Charge all three Apple devices you use regularly – the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods case – in one go, with this impressive Belkin multi-purpose dock. Reviewers love its sleek design: the stand is a classic, off-white colour and accommodates all three devices seamlessly. The station is optimised for Apple products – while the iPhone charges at 7.5W, the Apple Watch and AirPods charge at 5W, respectively. This is on the slower side, though, which may seem disappointing. However, most reviewers are happy to have a docking station where they can pop in all their devices for the night, knowing they would be fully charged and ready to go the next day.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a two-year warranty.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a two-year warranty.

Best Home Appliance Deal: Dyson Cool Air Purifier

Pros

Hepa filter

Choose from 10 speed settings

Useful array of features

Safe to use around children

Cons

Expensive

Invest in an air purifier and breathe free all year round. Dyson’s Cool Air Purifier is on sale – this sleek device captures 99.95 per cent of harmful pollutants as small as 0.1 microns. It senses pollution, detect airborne particles and gases and even diagnoses and reports them in real time. A sealed Hepa (high efficiency particulate air) filter captures ultrafine particles, allergens and pollutants, while Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology projects purified air all around the room, with its 350° oscillation. Choose from 10 air-speed settings, and toggle features like night mode, sleep timer and auto mode. Reviewers like that they can operate the device using voice commands, via Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant. There are also no spinning blades, so it’s safe to use around children.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty on parts and labour. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh114, and two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty on parts and labour. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh114, and two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

Best Baby Essentials Deal: WaterWipes Mega Value Box (Pack of 12)

It’s likely you don’t leave home without a pack of wipes, when you have a little one in tow. If so, save during the Ramadan Sale and pick up this box of 12 WaterWipes. Made from natural, biodegradable materials, these wipes are ideal for cleaning sensitive skin. They comprise 99.9 per cent water and a drop of fruit extract that acts as a natural skin conditioner. Gentle and safe for newborns, it’s a baby essential that you can add to your Subscribe and Save list, so that it delivers on schedule and you never run out.

WaterWipes Mega Value Box (Pack of 12)