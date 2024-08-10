Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Appliance Deal: Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier

Pros

Compact device

Noticeable results

Features a pollution sensor

Four-stage filtration system

Accommodates room sizes up to 361 square feet

Cons

Some reviewers caution it needs a 220V-110V converter to work in UAE

The Coway Airmega Mighty is aptly named - in international tests, it’s been shown to reduce heavy smoke pollution by as much as 99.6 per cent. The air filter uses a four-stage filtration system - a pre-filter, deodorisation filter, true HEPA filter, and vital ion filter - to capture and reduce particulate pollution, along with airborne allergens. It even reduces odour. Although it’s pricey, the device is energy-efficient, and its filter needs a replacement just once in a year, so it keeps its running costs lower than its competitors. The Airmega Mighty is compact, and quiet, and reviewers say it’s best suited to bedrooms, since you can switch off its display lights if you want the room to be completely dark.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh98.69 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, and two-year extended warranty for Dh121.

Best Home Deal: Baseus LED Desk Lamp

Pros

Sleek, minimalistic design

Wide illumination range

Adjustable angles

Dynamic dimming

Cons

Battery life could be better, reviewers say

Good lighting can make all the difference in your home office. The sleek Baseus smart lamp doesn’t take up much space, but it still manages to offer 47-inch-wide rectangular illumination, with zero to 180° angle adjustment. With 32 integrated and energy-efficient LEDs, the lamp is bright, and features auto dimming capabilities – it senses the light in the environment and dynamically brightens or dims the light. If you’d prefer, you can use its touch control to select from three different colour temperatures (warm, cool or mix), and different levels of brightness. Since this is a battery-operated lamp, it’s cable-free and apparently lasts up to 13 hours – although many reviewers mention that it lasts for a fraction of that time. It also recharges fully in three hours.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh6, and two-year extended warranty for Dh9.

Best Beauty Deal: Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops

What if your foundation could protect your skin? Drunk Elephant’s viral D-Bronzi Sunshine Drops seamlessly preps the skin with its blend of cocoa extract (a powerful antioxidant), peptides (which reduce the appearance of fine lines), and chronocyclin (which mimics the antioxidant benefits of vitamin D for more supple, radiant skin. The anti-pollution face serum also adds a protective barrier to boost the skin’s defence. Reviewers say it covers all their blemishes and spots, and gives them a glowing tan look, as if they’ve just returned from a vacation in the tropics.