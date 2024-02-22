Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment. It's a great time to shop, since Amazon's Ramadan Sale is on until March 8!

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Electronics Deal: Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS, 45mm]

Pros

Powerful processor

Double-tap gesture for hands-free use

Bright display

Precision Finding for iPhone 15

Cons

Familiar design

You can’t go wrong with the latest Apple Watch Series 9. One of the best smartwatches in the market right now, this device features an intuitive platform with industry-leading health- and activity-tracking tools. The latest iteration features more recycled materials than ever before, and is manufactured entirely with clean electricity – it’s Apple’s first-ever carbon-neutral product. The Watch has an impressively bright 2,000-nit display for improved outdoor visibility, and offers support for a handy double-tap gesture and on-device Siri processing. Although it looks exactly like its predecessor, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing – the Watch is still as versatile and useful as ever before. Pick it up for yourself or as a gift for a loved one!

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh131.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh91, and two-year extended warranty for Dh150.

Best Appliance Deal: Braun Hand Blender MultiQuick 7

Pros

One-touch system

Multifunctional appliances

Quick results

Splash control

Cons

Some reviewers find chopper to be too small

Bring home this multifunctional set of appliances from Braun, ahead of Ramadan, to make food prep easy in the kitchen – it’s 40 per cent off! The MultiQuick 7 comprises a hand blender, a food processor bowl, accessories for pureeing, chopping, and whisking, along with several blades and hooks that perform specific functions, like kneading, fine shredding or julienning. ACTIVEBlade technology offers a larger active cutting surface, so the job gets done in seconds. A one-touch system means you can adjust the power without any interruptions and stop whenever you like. Reviewers are happy with the variety of tasks they can accomplish with this appliance set, but some say the 350ml chopper accessory is too small.

Bonus: Redeem 20 per cent off with ENBD Visa debit and credit cards by entering the code ‘ENBD20’ at check-out.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

Best Kitchen Tool Deal: Party with Emma Store Ramadan Cookie Cutters

Give your cookies a festive makeover this month, with six Ramadan-themed cookie cutters. With motifs like camels, stars, moons, mosques and lanterns, the moulds can be used to make pancakes, cutting cookie dough, making jelly, cheese or craft clay. The opportunities are endless! Sturdy and safe to use, these moulds have front folded edges to prevent little ones from injuring their fingers.

Bonus: Apply a coupon to get five per cent off. Redeem 20 per cent off with ENBD Visa debit and credit cards by entering the code ‘ENBD20’ at check-out.