Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment. You can expect slashed prices across the website, on all your favourite electronics, appliances, beauty products, perfumes and more, along with plenty of Back to School discounts.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Electronics Deal: Apple MacBook Air

Pros

Lightweight and sleek

Superb performance

Bright, vivid display

Great battery life

Supports two external displays

Cons

Lacks ports

Base memory is limited

The 13-inch MacBook Air is arguably one of the best laptops you can buy right now, no matter what your purpose. Lightweight, with a bright screen, and a powerful M3 chip, the laptop performs efficiently, with smooth and seamless transitions when you’re multitasking. You also get features like ray tracing and mesh shading for graphics-intensive apps and games, along with dynamic caching, which rations memory for tasks effectively. The latest MacBook Air offers support for not just one but two external displays, along with Wi-Fi 6E, for double the network speed you’re used to. Its battery life has improved as well, with a run time of up to 18 hours. So, if you’re a student who needs to create decks, code regularly, or edit photos and videos, you’ll find this laptop up to the task. The only drawback is its lack of ports – the laptop offers a MagSafe charging port, two USB 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You’ll have to get a USB hub to be able to connect more devices.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh352 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh426, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh427, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh545.

Best Appliance Deal: Nescafe Dolce Gusto by De'Longhi Mini Me

Pros

Prepares coffee quickly

Over 20 varieties to choose from

Both hot and cold options

Easy to use and clean

Cons

Pods are an extra cost

For all the times you’ll have to burn the midnight oil, consider buying a single-serve coffee machine for your dorm room. Nescafe’s Dolce Gusto Mini Me is compact, and can make over 20 varieties of hot or cold beverages, from cappuccino to iced coffee to hot chocolate. It features a 15-bar pump pressure, and you can tailor the volume of your drink, based on the size of your glass or to-go tumbler. Since it works with coffee pods, it’s easy to use and clean, ensuring a mess-free coffee making process. However, the capsules have to be bought separately and are an added cost.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

Best Car Accessory: Xool Car Fan

Sometimes, cooling car seats may not be enough: So how about a fan too, for extra measure? The Xool 12V car fan is a compact yet powerful device, designed to cool down your car's interior and provide a refreshing escape from the sweltering heat. It has a dual fan head system, which means that it can effectively circulate air throughout the car, ensuring everyone stays cool. The adjustable design allows you to direct the airflow precisely where it's needed, whether it's cooling down the driver, passengers, or even pets, for that matter. It's easy to install, and it won't take up much space. It also has USB charging ports, so you can stay connected on the go. It's quiet too, so you won't be disturbed by any noise, when driving. Asavi Chandran, a Dubai-based public relations professional, swears by the fan. "It gives you all the comfort that you need on hot days. I keep one for my dog too, when I'm taking her to the vet," she adds. So our verdict? Do consider a cooling air fan. With its powerful performance, convenient features, and compact design, Xool is a solid solution for staying cool on the road.