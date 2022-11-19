What if you could play a game or shop… and come away with cashback?
It’s possible with noon! With both the Fifa World Cup and Yellow Friday Sale starting tomorrow, there are plenty of ways to save big even as you join in the shopping and football frenzy. Here’s how you can get cashback on noon:
Golazo
Meet your new obsession – Golazo is noon’s new, free-to-play football prediction game, which is available to all customers via the noon app. It’s incredibly easy to play: predict the outcome of every match, and if your guess turns out to be accurate, you’ll win cashback prizes. If not, feel free to try again.
Cashback will be delivered in the form of noon credits directly to the player’s noon wallet. You can spend it on noon.com, noon Minutes, noon Grocery, and noon Food.
That’s not all! Noon is also giving away Dh10,000 for the top ten scorers on the Golazo G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) scoreboard.
How to play Golazo:
- Open up the noon app and click the Golazo football icon.
- Select the football game you would like to predict and choose the score. When you are satisfied, click "submit". Note: you can change your prediction at any time until the game begins.
The rules:
- If you predict the exact score, you will win 10 noon trophies.
- You will receive one trophy if you correctly predict the winning team.
The prizes:
- The more games you play and correctly guess, the more trophies you collect.
- The more trophies you collect, the more cashback you receive.
- The top 10 Golazo G.O.A.T. scoreboard champions will get a massive Dh10,000 prize at the end of the World Cup.
- The top three Golazo G.O.A.T. scoreboard champions will receive an exclusive signed Newcastle United 22/23 jersey.
These winners will be announced at the end of the World Cup, after all the games have been played. Terms and conditions apply.
Noon VIP Membership
There’s another way you can reap enormous benefits on noon. Become a noon VIP member to enjoy access to a variety of benefits, including:
- Free next-day delivery for noon Express items
- Free same-day delivery for noon Express items
- Buy 1, get 1 free offers and lots more entertainment and dining discounts in UAE
- Priority customer service.
- Shop SIVVI.com as a VIP. Use your benefits on the fashion app.
In order to become a member, all you have to do is apply for the Mashreq noon VIP credit card and savings account. You’ll automatically get free VIP membership once your card is approved.
